Daily brief: Mamata Banerjee demands Bharat Ratna for 'icon' Amitabh Bachchan, and all the latest news

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 08:59 PM IST

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (C), chief minister Mamata Banerjee (R) and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata, Thursday, December 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

'None of us could have said what Amitabh Bachchan explained': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the state will unofficially raise the demand for 'Bharat Ratna' for actor Amitabh Bachchan as there is no other icon like him in the country. Read more.

‘No separate bathrooms, unrecognised..': NCPCR on minor's rape in Delhi madrasa

Hours after the alleged rape of a 12-year-old boy by a cleric in a North Delhi madrasa came to light, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team inspected the place, and asserted that it's an “unrecognised madrasa”, and lacks basic facilities like “separate washrooms” for boys and girls. Read more.

After Boycott Pathaan trends on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan says 'duniya chahe kuch bhi kar le...'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) on Thursday evening. Read more.

'He knows just when to be aggressive': Rahul Dravid's epic remark on India superstar amid 1st Test vs Bangladesh

After losing the white-ball series in their ongoing tour, Rahul Dravid-coached Team India is hoping to extend their unbeaten run against hosts Bangladesh in the longest format of the game. Read more.

Stomach cancer also known as gastric cancer is not as common in India as in certain developed countries but it is more prevalent in southern part and north-eastern states of India than others. Read more.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mamata banerjee amitabh bachchan bharat ratna + 1 more
Friday, December 16, 2022
