'He knows just when to be aggressive': Rahul Dravid's epic remark on India superstar amid 1st Test vs Bangladesh

After losing the white-ball series in their ongoing tour, Rahul Dravid-coached Team India is hoping to extend their unbeaten run against hosts Bangladesh in the longest format of the game. In the absence of all-format captain Rohit Sharma, the Virat Kohli-starrer side squared off against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. While skipper Rohit is out for at least the 1st Test against Bangladesh, India are without senior pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the entire series.

Former Indian skipper Kohli is leading the batting charge of the Rohit-less side in the 1st Test of the bilateral series. Kohli, who recently ended his One Day International (ODI) century drought in Bangladesh, was hailed by head coach Dravid in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. Taking a trip down memory lane, Indian head coach Dravid recalled some fond memories of his playing days in Bangladesh amid the ongoing Test match between the two teams.

Indian head coach Dravid then spoke at length about batting icon Kohli, whose batting record speaks for itself. "He (Virat) knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game, it's incredible to watch and a good sign for us if he can build up. Virat has an incredible template in 50-over cricket. His record speaks for itself. It's phenomenal the number of games he's played," Dravid said.

Batting icon Kohli was dismissed for 1 off 5 balls in the 1st innings of the series opener between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram. The former Indian skipper will hope to make amends in the 2nd innings as India are favourites to take a 1-0 lead at Chattogram. "He feels he's back and is training as hard as I have ever seen him. For me, that has been a stand out, watching him train this past year, that never changes irrespective of whether he is doing well or not and that is a great lesson for a lot of the young players in the group," Dravid added.

