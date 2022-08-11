Daily brief: UP cop's appeal to CM Yogi after 'mess food' video goes viral, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP constable who cried over poor food quality, makes an appeal to CM Yogi

Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare him mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. Read more

China says it needs more time to assess US, India proposal to blacklist JeM chief’s brother at UNSC

China on Thursday said it needs more time to “assess” the India-US proposal to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council, hours after blocking the joint effort. Read more

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal arrested by CBI; BJP says time for Mamata to speak

Anubrata Mondal, an influential Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader known to be close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that turned up at his Birbhum house 150km north of Kolkata early on Thursday after he cited a doctor’s advice to skip the agency’s summons. Read more

PNB fraud: HC grants bail to Gitanjali group VP Vipul Chitalia

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to former vice-president of Gitanjali Group Vipul Chitalia, who was arrested in March 2018 in connection with the ₹13,850 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank. Read more

Arjun Tendulkar set to leave Mumbai before next season, seeks NoC from home association

Tendulkar junior played two games for Mumbai, during the 2020-21 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and Puducherry respectively. Read more

Good Luck Jerry director Siddharth Sen says 'people are absolutely bashing Hindi cinema' now: 'It’s happening too much'

Director Siddharth Sen’s first official Bollywood film Good Luck Jerry has brought all the good luck for him. Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the dark crime comedy is the remake of Nayanthara’s hit Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Read more

5 tips to keep your gut healthy this monsoon

The monsoon season impacts digestion making it sluggish and at the same time exposing us to water-borne illnesses and allergies. Read more

