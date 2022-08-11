'Efforts on…': UP constable who wept over low quality food makes an appeal to Yogi
- In a latest video doing rounds on social media, Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad, said efforts were now being made to declare him mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra.
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at the police mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare him mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra.
In a latest video doing rounds on social media, Kumar said that he was being pulled up for sharing his plight and staging a protest with a plate of food, adding other police personnel misbehaved with him. He said that while his statements were recorded by the circle officer of Firozabad who was conducting an investigation into the matter, he was not given a copy of the same.
He also made an appeal to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the clip. “The chief minister should take note that the UP Police is serving the public with utmost dedication – as also seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are not demanding much, but decent food. There is no other complaint," Kumar said.
He said he was ready to shell out more from his pocket as part of the charges for good quality food.
Also read | UP cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
Later, Firozabad superintendent of police (rural) Akhilesh Narain denied claims that Kumar was taken to Agra. He said the constable had food prepared for Rakshabandhan festival on Thursday afternoon and then went on leave for a week.
Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Adityanath government over the poor quality of food. "Is there anyone listening to the policeman of UP crying with hunger in the noise of the pseudo-festival of Amrit Mahotsav?” he wrote.
Later, the Firozabad police said Kumar has been punished and faced action on about 14 to 15 occasions because of indiscipline, remaining absent from duty and being a man “of short temper”. Additional director general (ADG), Agra Zone, Ajay Anand, said an inquiry has been ordered to look into the issues raised by the policeman about the food quality in the mess of the Reserve Police Lines in Firozabad.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
-
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
-
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
-
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics