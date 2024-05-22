Delhi Metro graffiti: Man arrested for threatening CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly writing graffiti at a Delhi Metro station threatening Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ankit Goyal has been arrested from Bareilly (ANI)

The police said that on Monday, they found threats scribbled on the walls of Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations, and an FIR was registered in the case. The accused, Ankit Goyal, has been arrested from Bareilly and is being interrogated.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Follow- Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, alleging they were plotting to attack chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ALSO READ- LS polls: Ghazipur landfill, parking major issues in East Delhi constituency, say voters

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the alleged conspiracy to target Kejriwal originated from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

“The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations,” Sanjay Singh alleged.

ALSO READ- BJP expels singer-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

Another senior leader, Atishi, said images of the threatening graffiti have been circulated on social media, questioning the inaction of the police and Cyber Cell despite the presence of CCTV cameras and security personnel at these stations.

ALSO READ- Amit Shah advises Naveen Patnaik, 77, to retire, Congress says hinting at PM Narendra Modi

"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," Atishi had alleged.