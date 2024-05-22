Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi to address a poll rally in Delhi today ahead of voting on May 25

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: India is gearing up for the sixth phase of the general election on May 25, during which the national capital's seven parliamentary seats will be up for voting. So far, polling has been completed in 428 constituencies across 25 states and Union Territories, with Phase 5 witnessing a voter turnout of approximately 62.19 percent....Read More

The election process continues with two more phases remaining on May 25 and June 1. In the corresponding phase during the 2019 polls, a voter turnout of 64.16 per cent was recorded as 51 seats across seven states went to the polls.

Latest election highlights

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an election rally in the national capital today. During his Tuesday address in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, he criticised opposition parties, particularly the SP, Congress, and the INDI alliance, for their “inability to acknowledge India's progress.”

- Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Tuesday that the Modi government “will not retain power,” saying that the INDIA bloc will assume government leadership at the Centre on June 4 following the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results.

- Maneesh Garg, the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh, announced that State Election Icon Jaspreet Pal and his co-cyclist Kshitij Niltu undertook a cycling expedition to Tashigang, the world's highest polling booth at 15,256 feet, to raise awareness about voting during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

- The Election Commission instructed the Andhra Pradesh police chief on Tuesday to take strict criminal action against a ruling YSRCP MLA caught on camera damaging an EVM in the Macherla assembly constituency during the May 13 polls. EVMs were damaged on May 13 in seven polling stations in Macherla constituency, including polling station number 202, where local MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly damaged an EVM.

Lok Sabha election 2024 polling schedule:

Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)

Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)

Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)

Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)

Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4