Stampedes, clashes and chaos mark SP’s rallies everyday: Yogi

JAUNPUR: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on Wednesday that incidents like stampedes, clashes, chaos and ‘noora kushti’ (the pretence of fighting) are regular occurrences at Samajwadi Party’s election rallies. UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a campaign meeting for Lok Sabha elections in Jaunpur on Wednesday. (PTI)

A stampede-like situation emerged at the Samajwadi Party’s rally at Lalganj in Azamgarh on Tuesday and also at Phoolpur in Prayagraj a few days ago when party workers tried to reach the dais to greet Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking at a public gathering at Government Inter College Mungarbadshahpur, Jaunpur, Yogi stated, “Five phases of Lok Sabha elections have passed. There is a unified voice across the nation - ‘Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar,’ ‘Abki bar 400 par’. The resonant chant of these slogans upsets the Samajwadi Party beyond measure. This regional party is contesting elections on only 60-62 seats.”

Continuing his critique, the CM mentioned an incident in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, where their candidate filed his nomination incorrectly, leaving no one in the fray from the party to contest. “Despite being away from power, members of SP and Congress fail to honor their leaders. “It is no secret how they would have exploited the people of Uttar Pradesh if they had been in power,” he added.

During the address, the CM urged voters to cast their votes for the BJP candidate from the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat, Kripashankar Singh, on the election symbol of the lotus flower on May 25th.

CM Yogi highlighted the contrast between the Ram Bhakts, who were committed to strengthening India by dedicating themselves to Lord Ram, and the Ram drohis, who opposed both India and Ram.

“They say, ‘Don’t provoke Pakistan; it has an atomic bomb.’ A country like Pakistan, which struggles for sustenance, is threatening a vast nation like India, which has the largest emerging economy. The Ram drohis engage in casteist and family-based politics and also incite caste-based conflicts,” he remarked.

He said that Congress had intentionally aligned itself with the tainted, corrupt, and dynastic parties, committing to causing chaos and disorder in the country.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, significant strides have been made in development and welfare for the poor in India’s evolving landscape. While under Modi ji’s leadership, India provides free rations to 80 crore people, 23 crore people in Pakistan are suffering from hunger,” Yogi said.

“Those who praise Pakistan should pack their bags by June 4 and refrain from being a burden on India; they should seek refuge in Pakistan and plead there,” he added.

The CM said that if the Modi government returned to power, every individual above 70 years of age would be entitled to receive medical treatments worth ₹five lakh under Ayushman Bharat. Furthermore, four crore houses had been constructed for the impoverished across the country, and housing for the remaining impoverished individuals would also be provided this time.

The CM highlighted that the manifesto of the INDIA bloc proposed that reservation benefits allocated for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes would be extended to Muslims.

“Upon gaining power, these parties intend to conduct property surveys and impose taxes on inherited ancestral property, subsequently allocating half of the proceeds to Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Such actions must be prevented to curb exploitation and plunder”, Yogi stated.

“This inheritance tax mirrors Aurangzeb’s Jizya tax. No one should be subjected to the Jizya tax in independent India. Shahjahan wrote in his biography that no one should have a son like Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb’s Jizya tax targeted Hindus. The ideology akin to Aurangzeb’s that permeates the SP-Congress alliance must be exposed,” he added.

The CM remarked that Kripashankar Singh, born into an ordinary family, had carved out a distinctive identity in Mumbai through sheer hard work and dedication. He urged, “On May 25, accompany every voter to the polling booth so that they can vote for the lotus symbol. Let the SP candidates, who have failed to address the public’s needs for water, recognition, development, and combating mafia influence, lose their security deposits.”

Other present were UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, sports minister Girish Chand Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Seema Dwivedi, BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh, MLA Ramesh Chand Mishra, Legislative Council members Dharmendra Bhardwaj and Satyapal Singh Saini, former MLA Sushma Patel, and BJP district president Pushparaj Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)