 ECI reprimands BJP, Congress, says defence on poll campaign utterances ‘not tenable’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ECI reprimands BJP, Congress, says defence on poll campaign utterances ‘not tenable’

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 03:25 PM IST

ECI reprimands BJP, Congress, says defence on poll campaign utterances ‘not tenable’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued firm directives to BJP national president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, instructing them to ensure that the star campaigners of the party adhere strictly to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during their election campaigns.

The Election Commission of India reprimanded the BJP and Congress for the alleged violations of Model Code of Conduct. (HT File)
The Election Commission of India reprimanded the BJP and Congress for the alleged violations of Model Code of Conduct. (HT File)

The ECI, in separate letters to Nadda and Kharge, expressed concern that the utterances of the concerned star campaigners follow patterns and create narratives which can be damaging beyond the MCC period.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Commission noted that technical loopholes or extreme interpretations of other political parties' utterances cannot discharge campaigners from the core responsibility of ensuring their own content is corrective and not further degrading the quality of campaign discourse.

"Elections are a process where political parties not only contest to win but also present themselves in their ideal best for the voting community to experience, emulate, and build hopes on," the ECI said. "The second part constitutes a precious heritage of Indian elections and our electoral democracy, which should not be weakened by anyone, including your party."

The poll panel said that the defence offered by both parties on the alleged utterances by the star campaigners is "not tenable".

The ECI directed Kharge to ensure that campaigners do not make misleading statements suggesting that the Constitution of India could be abolished or sold.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ECI reprimands BJP, Congress, says defence on poll campaign utterances ‘not tenable’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On