Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Days ahead of polls, AAP accuses BJP of creating ‘water crisis’ in Delhi

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 02:47 PM IST

Delhi minister Atishi alleged that the BJP government in neighbouring Haryana has stopped the water supply to the national capital.

Days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a “new conspiracy” to target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleged that its government in neighbouring Haryana has stopped water supply to the national capital.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi during a press conference in New Delhi on May 22.(PTI)
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi during a press conference in New Delhi on May 22.(PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is also the Water minister, said the BJP has been hatching conspiracies to target AAP ever since the Lok Sabha polls were announced. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

"Within five days of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested so that the AAP could not campaign in the polls. After he came out on interim bail, they used the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to frame him, but even that plan did not work,” Atishi said.

"Then they raked up the old issue of foreign funding to the party and now through their Haryana government, the BJP has stopped the supply of Yamuna water to Delhi," she alleged.

Atishi further accused the BJP of orchestrating a water crisis in Delhi. "I want to warn the people of Delhi that in the coming days till May 25, more such things will happen. They will do this to manipulate voters. I want to tell BJP that you cannot fool the people of Delhi," she said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP Or Haryana government.

In Wednesday's press conference, Atishi said that the matter regarding the water supply came to light after her department started receiving complaints of water shortage even from those areas where such issues had never risen before.

She added that her department would write to the Haryana government today itself and said that her government will move an urgent application to the Supreme Court in case of inaction.

"The Yamuna level mostly remains at 674 feet at Wazirabad and even when it is at the lowest it remains at 672 feet. But on May 11, it was at 671.6 feet and remained at that level for three days. On May 14 and 15, it was at 671.9 feet and then on May 16 it came down to 671.3 feet and then it further declined to 671 feet in the subsequent three days,” Atishi said.

"On May 21, maybe for the first time in history, Yamuna's water level came down to 670.9 feet," she added. Atishi accused the BJP of doing this to "tarnish the image of the AAP government" and "to trouble the people of Delhi".

(With inputs from PTI)

