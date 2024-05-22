‘Got a call from…’: Swati Maliwal makes fresh allegation against AAP

Rajya Sabha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal tweeted on Wednesday, saying that she received a call from a ‘senior leader’ from the party. She alleged that everyone is under pressure to speak ‘dirty things’ against her and that the party is plotting a ‘personal photos' leak’. Maliwal further claimed that the party threatened everyone who supported her. AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after investigation of alleged assault case in New Delhi. (File)(Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)

Former Delhi Commission for Women chief Maliwal alleged that she was ‘assaulted’ at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by his aide Bibhav Kumar on May 13, a case that the Delhi Police are currently investigating with Kumar in custody.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, Maliwal wrote, “Yesterday, I received a call from a party's senior leader. He told me about the immense pressure on everyone to speak negatively about me, and to break me by leaking my personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports me will be expelled from the party. Someone has been assigned the duty of holding press conferences, while someone else has been assigned the task of tweeting. Someone's responsibility is to call volunteers in America and obtain something against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused must fabricate some fake sting operations.”

She further mentioned that the party may assemble an army of thousands, but she will face it alone because the truth is with her.

“I am not angry with them; the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don't expect anything from anyone. I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party,” she added.

“I have initiated a fight for my self-respect, and I will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight, but I will not give up!” Maliwal said.

Maliwal's Hindi tweet has been translated roughly into English.

Update on Bibhav Kumar, accused in ‘assault’ against Swati Maliwal

Delhi Police brought back Bibhav Kumar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, accused in Swati Maliwal's ‘assault’ case, from Mumbai on Wednesday. Kumar had been taken to Mumbai on Tuesday for data recovery from his phone, which was suspected to have been formatted before his arrest.

Kumar remains in five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence.

Authorities suspect Kumar formatted his phone after transferring its data to someone or a device in Mumbai. Kumar's phone, laptop, and CCTV recordings from Kejriwal's house have been sent for forensic examination.

Kumar's police custody is due to end on Thursday, so officials are actively gathering all evidence related to the case.

What is the case?

Swati Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar repeatedly slapped and kicked her in the drawing room of Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi on May 13. She asserted that Kejriwal was present inside the house when the alleged assault occurred.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party has defended Kejriwal's personal secretary, Kumar, asserting that Swati Maliwal entered the chief minister's house without prior appointment. The party further alleged that she intended to harm Kejriwal at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

Additionally, the police have taken statements from all the staff members in Kejriwal's house on May 13.