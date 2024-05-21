Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar being taken to Mumbai for retrieval of iPhone data

The Delhi Police's five-member special investigation team (SIT) is taking chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar - arrested for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal - to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone. Bibhav Kumar being taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data in Swati Maliwal assault case(PTI)

According to the police, Bibhav Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person or device in Mumbai.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday from Kejriwal's residence, two days after a case was registered against him under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Currently, he is under a five-day judicial custody.

What did Swati Maliwal say in her complaint?

The former DCW chief, in her complaint, alleged that Kumar attacked her at the CM's official residence on May 13 when she went there to meet Kejriwal. According to her, Kumar repeatedly slapped her and kicked her in the stomach and pelvic area. She also alleged that Bibhav deliberately pulled her shirt.

Following this, the police registered a complaint against Kumar.

On Friday, the Delhi police team took Maliwal to Kejriwal's residence to recreate the crime scene. During this time, they seized the DVR of CCTV cameras and also recorded her statement before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, shortly before his arrest, Kumar submitted an email complaint to the Delhi police countering Maliwal's allegations, saying that she had abused him with the intent of assault.

“It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned through the media that a case F.I.R. No. 27/2024 has been registered at P.S. Civil Lines in which the undersigned has been named as an accused…It may be emphasized here that the undersigned has also made a complaint bringing to light the true facts of the alleged incident that happened on May 13, 2024 vide e-mail dated May 17, 2024 at 3:34 p.m. sent on e-mail ids: sho-civilline-dl@nic.in and dep.north@delhipolice.gov.in. It is requested that the same may be brought on record and investigated in accordance with law,” the letter read.

(With inputs from PTI)