Delhi Police's SIT to probe Maliwal assault case, Bibhav taken to CM house

The Delhi Police on Monday formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged assault and molestation case registered by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar. Within hours of its formation, the SIT team took Kumar to the CM’s residence for investigation, the officials aware of the matter said. Delhi Police personnel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar come out of Kejriwal's residence after recreation of the scene(PTI)

Maliwal alleged that Kumar allegedly attacked her at the CM’s official residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area in north Delhi on May 13, when she went there to meet Kejriwal.

Kumar was arrested on Saturday from the CM’s residence in connection with this case, which was registered on May 16 under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station. Maliwal, in her complaint, alleged that Kumar slapped her seven to eight without any provocation, pounced on her, kicked her chest and pelvis, and deliberately pulled up her shirt when she went to meet Kejriwal.

Police said that Kumar was taken to the CM’s residence to recreate the scene and to check his presence in the “areas” where Maliwal was present on the day of the incident.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that SIT wanted to ascertain two main things. “Firstly, we wanted to check where Kumar was present when Maliwal was being assaulted and pushed. Secondly, we also wanted to verify if he tampered with the DVR system of the CCTV cameras installed there. We also wanted to see the time stamps of the footage and match the statements of the accused, to ascertain the sequence of events,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The officer added that SIT will be led by Anjitha Chepyala, the additional deputy commissioner of police (north). “The other members are the assistant commissioner of police and three officers belonging to the rank of inspector,” he said.

Another investigator on condition of anonymity said that during the interrogation, Kumar — who will remain in police custody till Wednesday evening — is repeatedly being asked to divulge details of the incident, and why he went there again on May 16, despite knowing that it was the scene of crime.

“His response so far is indifferent... he appears to be deliberately feigning ignorance to all our questions,” said one of the investigators, wishing not to be named.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police team took Maliwal to the CM’s residence for recreating the crime scene. The police team, accompanied by forensic experts, seized the DVR of CCTV cameras. Her statement under section 164 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) was also recorded before a magistrate.

Kumar, on the other hand, submitted an email complaint to the Delhi Police on Friday, countering Maliwal’s allegations. He alleged that she “forcefully and unauthorisedly entered the CM’s residence, abused and assaulted him and threatened to implicate him in false cases”. He also alleged that she threatened to file a false case against him and send him to jail when Kumar prevented her from entering the main building of the CM’s residence.