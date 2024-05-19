Bibhav Kumar arrested: What Delhi Police said in remand application

The Delhi Police on Saturday, in its remand application seeking seven days custody of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrested aide Bibhav Kumar, said the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal is a “serious case”, adding that the “brutal assault could have turned fatal”. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar being brought to Tis Hazari Court in the case of alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal(PTI)

According to the police, Kumar did not cooperate with the investigation and was “evasive” in his replies.

“This is a very serious case where a Member of Parliament, a public figure, has been brutally assaulted, which could have been fatal. Despite specific questions, the accused has not cooperated in the investigation and has been evasive in his replies,” the remand paper signed by North district additional deputy commissioner of police Anjitha Chepyala said, reported news agency PTI.

The application also said that Maliwal's testimony regarding the case was “corroborated by the medical evidence”. It added that the “most vital evidence” was the digital video record (DVR) of the spot, but it had yet to be provided to the police.

“Kumar's presence at the scene of the crime (SOC) raises a strong possibility of tampering with crucial evidence, including electronic evidence. The accused is an influential person and, having worked more than nine years in an authoritative position, can influence and pressure the witnesses in the CM house,” the remand application said.

It added, “Since a brutal attack is made on a public figure who is a sitting MP, a sustained interrogation is very much required to find out the motive behind brutal attack and to ascertain the conspiracy angles or involvement of some person or organisation having inimical to our country.”

According to the remand papers, another case was also registered against Kumar in Noida for allegedly assaulting an on-duty public servant.

A Delhi court on Saturday night sent Kumar to five-day police custody after he was arrested in connection with Maliwal's assault case.

What did Swati Maliwal's FIR say?

The Delhi police on Thursday named Kumar in an FIR after Maliwal accused him of physically assaulting her. According to Maliwal, Kejriwal's personal assistant repeatedly slapped her and kicked her in the stomach and pelvic area.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Kumar under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, which deal with crimes like assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation.

Bibhav Kumar's appeal to Delhi police

Shortly before his arrest, Kumar emailed the Delhi police saying that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim; however, he urged the police to take cognisance of his complaint that he filed against Maliwal, saying the latter had abused him with the intent of assault.

“It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned through the media that a case F.I.R. No. 27/2024 has been registered at P.S. Civil Lines in which the undersigned has been named as an accused. Though the undersigned has not been served with any notice in the case till now, the undersigned categorically submits that he is willing to cooperate and join the investigation asand when called upon to do so by the Investigating officer,” Kumar wrote in his email.

He added, “It may be emphasized here that the undersigned has also made a complaint bringing to light the true facts of the alleged incident that happened on May 13, 2024 vide e-mail dated May 17, 2024 at 3:34 p.m. sent on e-mail ids: sho-civilline-dl@nic.in and dep.north@delhipolice.gov.in. It is requested that the same may be brought on record and investigated in accordance with law.”