 Swati Maliwal slams AAP ahead of protest outside BJP HQ: ‘Had Manish Sisodia been here…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swati Maliwal slams AAP ahead of protest outside BJP HQ: ‘Had Manish Sisodia been here…’

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Swati Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her seven-eight times, “kicked on the chest, stomach and pelvis area”.

Swati Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday slammed the party, saying it was out on the street to “save the accused”, as Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs and MPs are set to march to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s headquarters in Delhi to protest against the arrest of the chief minister aide Bibhav Kumar in an assault case.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari Court after she recorded her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. (PTI)
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari Court after she recorded her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. (PTI)

Bibhav Kumar was picked up at the CM's residence and arrested in connection with the assault case on Saturday. He was later sent to a five-day police custody by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. Follow live updates on Swati Maliwal News

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, we are out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone?” Swati Maliwal wrote in a post on X (formally Twitter) in Hindi.

“I wish we had made such as an effort for Manish Sisodia ji. If he had been here, maybe this wouldn’t have happened to me!” Swati Maliwal, who has alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her seven-eight times, “kicked on the chest, stomach and pelvis area”, said.

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal said he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who had just returned from the UK, and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party's parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.

On Saturday night, Swati Maliwal claimed that the CCTV camera footage of the May 13 incident where she was allegedly assaulted at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence has “disappeared” and edited videos were being released.

"First I was thrashed brutally by Bibhav. He slapped and kicked me. When I freed myself and called 112, he went outside, called security personnel and started making a video. I was shouting and telling the security that Bibhav has thrashed me brutally," Maliwal claimed.

"That long portion of the video has been edited. Only a 50-second video was released when I was fed up of telling the security.

"Now the phone has been formatted and the full video deleted? The CCTV footage has also disappeared. This is the height of conspiracy," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Swati Maliwal slams AAP ahead of protest outside BJP HQ: ‘Had Manish Sisodia been here…’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On