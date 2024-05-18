BJP wants him to leave Kejriwal: Bibhav Kumar's father on Swati Maliwal case

After Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday on charges of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Bibhav's father told news agency ANI that the BJP only wanted Bibhav to leave Kejriwal. He said he spoke to his son in the wake of the controversy and got to know that Bibhav was having his breakfast when the incident with Swati Maliwal took place. "You can ask anyone about Bibhav's nature and he was never violent. He said she (Swati Maliwal) came to do something big. But he did not even touch her and she was removed by the security guards," Maheshwar Rai said. Bibhav Kumar's father said Bibhav is good-natured and has never been violent with anyone

Bibhav was taken into custody on Saturday, five days after the incident took place. As Bibhav's lawyer moved for an anticipatory bail, Delhi Police arrested him making his anticipatory bail infructuous in the court. Anticipatory bail is only valid before an arrest.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kejriwal mentioned Bibhav's arrest as he announced that he along with all other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on Sunday at 12 noon so that the BJP can arrest whoever they want instead of arresting them one by one. Kejriwal said he got to know that Raghav Chadha who returned from London after an eye operation, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj are all on the list to get arrested eventually.

In her FIR, Swati Maliwal said she was slapped, kicked and beaten up by Bibhav on May 13 when she called the police from Kejriwal's residence. Though the party initially admitted the incident and promised action against the culprit, now AAP stood by Bibhav and said Swati Maliwal was sent by the BJP. The party also claimed that in the videos that came to the surface, Swati Maliwal did not look injured. Rather, she was seen shouting at Bibhav Kumar in a video which Maliwal termed 'out of context'.