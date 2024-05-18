Who is Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's aide, arrested in Swati Maliwal case?

Delhi police on Saturday arrested chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide and personal assistant Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal inside the CM's residence in the national capital. The police have booked Kumar under stringent sections of the IPC. Follow LIVE updates Bibhav Kumar. (File)

Kumar's arrest came five days after Maliwal accused him of repeatedly slapping her and kicking her in the stomach and pelvic area. However, Kumar also filed a police complaint against Maliwal, saying the latter had abused him with the intent of assault.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Who is Bibhav Kumar?

Bibhav Kumar is Arvind Kejriwal's close aide and manager, both personal and political. During his initial working days, Kumar worked at ‘Kabir’ - an NGO run by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. In 2015, he was hired as Kejriwal's private secretary on a co-terminus basis, following which he was re-engaged in 2020 when the AAP formed the government in Delhi for the second time. He has been facing ED scrutiny in the excise policy-linked money laundering probe as well as alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. In April this year, the Directorate of Vigilance terminated Kumar's services as Kejriwal's PA following a probe into the excise policy case. While Kumar filed an OA before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging the termination order, the CAT refused, stating that granting such a relief would be “premature”. According to the termination order against Kumar, the charges were “grave in nature”.

AAP charges at Maliwal; BJP hits out

While the AAP earlier admitted that Kumar had "misbehaved" with the former DCW chief, it also hit out at her, claiming that Maliwal wanted to “target Kejriwal at the behest of BJP”. Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday claimed that the BJP made Maliwal file the FIR using an old ACB case.

“Anti Corruption Bureau of the BJP has filed a case against Swati Maliwal regarding the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in DCW. A chargesheet has been filed and the time of conviction is coming, we believe that Swati Maliwal is being included in the conspiracy by using this case. How the entire machinery of BJP, from MHA to Delhi Police is working, was seen yesterday in Tis Hazari Court,” she told the media.

The Kejriwal-led party also released some videos on social media wherein Maliwal can be seen having an argument with security personnel. Another video showed her walking out of the CM's residence in the Civil Lines.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused AAP leaders of circulating "edited" videos to tarnish the image of their own party MP. The saffron party also accused AAP of working on “misconduct” and “misinformation”.