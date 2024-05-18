AAP releases new Swati Maliwal CCTV video: 'What is this game?'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a new CCTV video featuring AAP MP Swati Maliwal amid the massive row triggered by her allegation that she was assaulted at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the national capital. A screengrab of AAP's video featuring Swati Maliwal.

The purported video shows Swati Maliwal being escorted by security personnel out of the chief minister's house.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The AAP claims in the video that Swati Maliwal could be seen walking calmly with the security personnel on May 13, without any limp. In another video, AAP claimed, she could be seen limping. The party accused Swati Maliwal of “acting to limp” four days after the incident.

The party also claimed that Maliwal was walking without any help. As per the details of her alleged assault in the FIR, the party claimed, she wouldn't have been able to walk on her own. "What is this game," the party asked in the video.

This is the second video the Aam Aadmi Party has released in connection with the alleged assault. In the previous clip, Swati Maliwal was seen arguing with the security personnel at Arvind Kejriwal's house.

"She made the allegations of assault on May 13. A video of May 13 from the CM's residence surfaced, in which she was seen sitting on the sofa and commanding people. She did not seem like a victim in that video... However, in yesterday's video, she was walking with a limp. This is the contradiction," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI.

He alleged that Swati Maliwal was in touch with BJP leaders as part of a conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.

"Senior leaders of the BJP are in contact with her... Delhi CM's residence has CCTV cameras. Delhi Police will get the footage today or tomorrow... Till now, it seems her version of the story is not true," he added.

Swati Maliwal has accused Kejriwal's secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her in the Delhi chief minister's drawing room. She claimed he slapped her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach. The police have registered a case against Kumar.

Bibhav Kumar has also filed a complaint claiming she barged into Kejriwal's house without appointment and abused the former with the intent to assault. He has denied having assaulted the AAP MP.

AAP has claimed that Maliwal was working at the behest of the BJP to target Kejriwal. AAP leader Atishi today claimed that the BJP is using her as a pawn.