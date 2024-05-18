Swati Maliwal assault: AAP blames ‘ACB case’ fear for FIR against Bibhav Kumar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed Swati Maliwal filed the assault FIR against Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the behest of the ruling BJP. AAP leader Atishi claimed that the former DCW chief was made to "hatch this conspiracy" using an old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case as leverage. AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"The way ED, CBI, anti-corruption bureau, Income tax dept, Economic Offences Wing were used to blackmail opposition leaders and make them join BJP, similarly in the Swati Maliwal case the same formula was used. There is a case against Swati Maliwal by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an FIR has been made and a probe is underway and using this, Swati Maliwal was made to hatch this conspiracy and was used as a pawn," Atishi told ANI.

Atishi alleged that Swati Maliwal had been in touch with BJP leaders.

"There should be an unbiased probe on who was in contact with whom. Swati Maliwali met all BJP members and when, what conversation they had on call and on WhatsApp," she added.

In 2016, ACB had filed a charge sheet against Maliwal for allegedly making illegal appointments in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). It claimed she favoured AAP workers.

Swati Mailwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar thrashed her inside Arvind Kejriwal's drawing room on Monday. She has filed a police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal's aide.

Bibhav Kumar has also lodged a complaint against Swati Maliwal, claiming she abused him with the intent to assault him.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda slammed the AAP for claiming that his party had sent Swati Maliwal to entrap Arvind Kejriwal. He said AAP has no credibility.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a party built on the foundation of lies and its credibility is not zero, it is in minus. Today Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of the country and the people of Delhi, he has been exposed in every way... If this thing has been hatched by BJP then why were you moving the mic (during PC in Lucknow) from here to there? Why are you silent? What is stopping you?" he told ANI.

JP Nadda further said no BJP leader was in touch with Swati Maliwal.

According to Maliwal's FIR, Arvind Kejriwal was present in the house when the alleged assault took place. She claimed Bibhav Kumar had slapped her 8 times and kicked her in the stomach.

The AAP on Friday claimed Swati Maliwal wanted to target Arvind Kejriwal. The party also claimed that she was seen arguing with security personnel and abusing Kumar, in a video.

Kumar said Swati Maliwal wanted to meet Arvind Kejriwal without an appointment and barged into his house.