Maliwal slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest, stomach, pelvis: FIR

Bibhav Kumar, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, allegedly screamed at Swati Maliwal “without any provocation” before slapping the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker 7-8 times and kicking her in her chest, stomach, and pelvis, according to the first information report (FIR) filed in the assault case. AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. (PTI/File)

The FIR, a copy of which HT has seen, detailing the alleged assault said Kumar allegedly dragged Maliwal and her shirt was pulled up as well as she screamed for help. There was no immediate response from AAP.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered the FIR after Maliwal recorded a statement in which she accused him of “outraging her modesty, slapping, kicking and threatening” her.

“Maliwal’s statement has been recorded and we are treating it as a complaint. After consulting legal experts, the FIR has been registered,” said a Delhi Police officer on Thursday.

Maliwal on Thursday broke her silence around the assault, which stunned the national capital, and confirmed that she had recorded a police statement, even as she urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to politicise the matter.

The BJP criticised Kejriwal after he was spotted arriving in Lucknow with Kumar, along with senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.