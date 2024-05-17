 Maliwal slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest, stomach, pelvis: FIR | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi
Maliwal slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest, stomach, pelvis: FIR

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Maliwal on Thursday broke her silence around the assault, which stunned the national capital, and confirmed that she had recorded a police statement

Bibhav Kumar, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, allegedly screamed at Swati Maliwal “without any provocation” before slapping the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker 7-8 times and kicking her in her chest, stomach, and pelvis, according to the first information report (FIR) filed in the assault case.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. (PTI/File)
The FIR, a copy of which HT has seen, detailing the alleged assault said Kumar allegedly dragged Maliwal and her shirt was pulled up as well as she screamed for help. There was no immediate response from AAP.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered the FIR after Maliwal recorded a statement in which she accused him of “outraging her modesty, slapping, kicking and threatening” her.

“Maliwal’s statement has been recorded and we are treating it as a complaint. After consulting legal experts, the FIR has been registered,” said a Delhi Police officer on Thursday.

Maliwal on Thursday broke her silence around the assault, which stunned the national capital, and confirmed that she had recorded a police statement, even as she urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to politicise the matter.

The BJP criticised Kejriwal after he was spotted arriving in Lucknow with Kumar, along with senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Maliwal slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest, stomach, pelvis: FIR

