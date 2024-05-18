Swati Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar, AAP trade charges on alleged assault: 10 points

AAP MP Swati Maliwal's allegations that she was assaulted inside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house by the latter's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, has descended into a massive political controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party refuting her charges. While the former DCW chief claimed she was beaten inside Kejriwal's drawing room, Kumar claimed she is trying to implicate him in a false case.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after investigation of alleged assault case in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)