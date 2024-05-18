Swati Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar, AAP trade charges on alleged assault: 10 points
May 18, 2024 06:34 AM IST
While Swati Maliwal claimed she was beaten inside Kejriwal's drawing room, Bibhav Kumar claimed she is trying to implicate him in a false case.
AAP MP Swati Maliwal's allegations that she was assaulted inside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house by the latter's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, has descended into a massive political controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party refuting her charges. While the former DCW chief claimed she was beaten inside Kejriwal's drawing room, Kumar claimed she is trying to implicate him in a false case.
Here are 10 points on the Swati Maliwal-Bibhav Kumar row:
- Bibhav Kumar, who is facing grave charges levelled by Swati Maliwal, filed a police complaint on Friday, claiming that she created a ruckus inside Arvind Kejriwal's house. He wrote in his complaint to the Civil Lines Police Station that Swati Maliwal wanted to barge into the residential quarters of the Delhi chief minister, He claimed when he tried to stop her, Swati Maliwal abused him with an intent to physically assault him.
- Bibhav Kumar claimed Swati Maliwal told security personnel that she was a Rajya Sabha MP. "Despite requests by security officers to wait until he gets the details of her appointment verified, she forcibly entered the CM's residence despite the objections," Kumar said in his complaint. He claimed when he approached Swati Maliwal at 9.22 am, she abused him and said," How dare you stop an MP?"
- Bibhav Kumar claimed Swati Maliwal wanted to harm Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed that in anger, she called the police control room and levelled false allegations. He said in the complaint that the AAP MP threatened him to implicate him in a false case.
- On Friday, Swati Maliwal's allegations in the FIR also emerged. Swati Maliwal claimed that Bibhav Kumar hit her with "full force again and again" and she was "kicked and slapped seven to eight times". She claimed he didn't stop even when she told him that she had been menstruating and in pain.
- The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has backed Bibhav Kumar. AAP leader Atishi said Swati Maliwal had reached the CM's residence without an appointment. She claimed she wanted to level allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. The party also released a purported video in which the MP can be seen arguing with with the security personnel at Kejriwal's house.
- "Today a video has surfaced that has exposed the lie of Maliwal. In her FIR, she has said she was brutally assaulted and she was in pain, and buttons of her shirt were torn. The video that has surfaced shows an entirely different reality," she said.
- Atishi said the charges against Bibhav Kumar were baseless. She claimed that the episode was part of BJP's conspiracy. She also claimed that Swati Maliwal was used by the BJP to frame Arvind Kejriwal.
- After AAP's press conference, Swati Maliwal wrote in a post on X that the CCTV footage was being tampered with. She also hit out at the AAP after the press conference. "The leaders who joined the party (AAP) yesterday declared a worker who has been with it for 20 years an agent of the BJP. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in a press conference and, today, it has taken a U-turn," she wrote in Hindi on X. She said the party had given in under a goon's pressure. She also accused AAP of questioning her character.
- Slamming Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference here said instead of making a statement on the matter and tendering an apology, he is "shamelessly" moving around with the accused, Bibhav Kumar.
- The police, meanwhile, said they have collected footage from eight CCTV cameras. They are trying to trace Bibhav Kumar. They have sent two teams to Punjab to locate Kumar.
