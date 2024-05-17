Swati Maliwal's argument with staff in video footage; ‘Out of context,’ says MP

A video footage of what happened at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on May 13 has been released amid raging controversy over AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's allegation that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar. In the video, not independently verified by Hindustan Times, Swati Maliwal could be seen arguing with the staff of Kejriwal's residence. She could be heard saying she already called the police and she would leave only when the cops came. “I will make sure you lose your job if you touch me,” Swati Maliwal said. Swati Maliwal on Friday recorded her statement on the assault case in Delhi's Tis Hazari court.(HT_PRINT)

It is not known who made this 52-second video doing the rounds on social media now. Swati Maliwal reacted to the video and said the video was out of context and the truth will be revealed when the CCTV footage is checked.

On Monday morning, Delhi Police received a call from Kejriwal's residence in which the caller said she was assaulted there. In the second call, she identified herself as Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Later in the day, Swati visited the police station but did not file any complaint.

After remaining in silence for three days, Swati Maliwal recorded her statement with the police on Thursday night following which a medical examination was done at AIIMS which confirmed internal injury in her face. On Friday, she recorded her statement on the assault case in the court.

In her FIR, Swati Maliwal said Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar slapped her at least 7-8 times with fill force. "In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up," Swati Maliwal's complaint read. Bibhav the repeatedly kicked her on her chest, stomach and pelvis area. "I repeatedly told him that I am having my period and he should please let go of me as I am in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on the sofa of the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault," the complaint read.

"...I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the crime against me. Bibhav threatened me and said 'Kar le tujhe jo karna hai. Tu hamara kuch nahi bigad sakti. Teri haddi-pasli tudwa denge aur aisi jagah gad denge kisi ko pta bhi nahi chalega (Do whatever you can. You can't do anything. Will break your bones and bury you in such a place that no one will find you)," Swati wrote recounting the assault.

God is watching everything: Swati Maliwal reacts to video footage

“Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world,” Swati Maliwal posted on X.