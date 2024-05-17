Swati Maliwal news LIVE updates: The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case on Thursday, naming Bibhav Kumar as an accused.

Swati Maliwal news LIVE: Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former head of the Delhi Commission for Women, has alleged that Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary to Arvind Kejriwal, assaulted her at the Delhi chief minister's residence. On Monday morning, the Delhi Police received a call from Kejriwal's residence reporting an assault. In a subsequent call, the caller identified herself as Swati Maliwal. Although Maliwal later visited the police station, she did not file a formal complaint....Read More

Latest updates

- After three days of silence, Swati Maliwal recorded her statement with the police on Thursday night. Following this, a medical examination at AIIMS confirmed she had sustained an internal injury to her face. On Friday, she gave her statement about the assault in court.

- Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Maliwal's accusation that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal secretary to Arvind Kejriwal, video footage of the incident at the Delhi chief minister's residence on May 13 has surfaced.

- Although the Hindustan Times has not independently verified the video, it shows Swati Maliwal in a heated argument with the staff at Kejriwal's residence. She can be heard stating that she had already called the police and would only leave when they arrived.“I will make sure you lose your job if you touch me,” Swati Maliwal said.

- The origin of the 52-second video circulating on social media is unknown. Swati Maliwal has responded to the video, stating that it is taken out of context and asserting that the whole truth will come to light when the CCTV footage is reviewed.

- In her FIR, Swati Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, slapped her at least 7-8 times with full force.