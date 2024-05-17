Swati Maliwal news LIVE updates: AAP MP's FIR details say she was ‘slapped, kicked’
Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on AAP MP's alleged assault
Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar skips NCW summons over AAP MP's alleged assault
Nirmala Sitharaman slams Kejriwal over assault against AAP MP
AAP MP says 'political hitman' trying to save himself
Swati Maliwal news LIVE: Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former head of the Delhi Commission for Women, has alleged that Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary to Arvind Kejriwal, assaulted her at the Delhi chief minister's residence. On Monday morning, the Delhi Police received a call from Kejriwal's residence reporting an assault. In a subsequent call, the caller identified herself as Swati Maliwal. Although Maliwal later visited the police station, she did not file a formal complaint....Read More
Latest updates
- After three days of silence, Swati Maliwal recorded her statement with the police on Thursday night. Following this, a medical examination at AIIMS confirmed she had sustained an internal injury to her face. On Friday, she gave her statement about the assault in court.
- Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Maliwal's accusation that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal secretary to Arvind Kejriwal, video footage of the incident at the Delhi chief minister's residence on May 13 has surfaced.
- Although the Hindustan Times has not independently verified the video, it shows Swati Maliwal in a heated argument with the staff at Kejriwal's residence. She can be heard stating that she had already called the police and would only leave when they arrived.“I will make sure you lose your job if you touch me,” Swati Maliwal said.
- The origin of the 52-second video circulating on social media is unknown. Swati Maliwal has responded to the video, stating that it is taken out of context and asserting that the whole truth will come to light when the CCTV footage is reviewed.
- In her FIR, Swati Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, slapped her at least 7-8 times with full force.
Swati Maliwal news LIVE updates: The Delhi Police filed an FIR following the complaint lodged by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, which unveiled disturbing allegations.
Maliwal has accused Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, of "slapping" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach, and pelvis area."
Maliwal also provided her statement before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court in the national capital under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal recounts the events of May 13, when she visited chief minister Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines.
Swati Maliwal news LIVE updates: ‘There should be a proper investigation,’ says Delhi Congress chief on AAP MP's assault case
Swati Maliwal news LIVE updates: Regarding the assault case of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, "Since an FIR has been registered...today, as she has recorded her statement, I believe there should be a thorough investigation into the matter. The accused should face strict action following a proper investigation."
Officials confirmed that AAP MP Swati Maliwal visited Tis Hazari court on Friday to provide her statement before a magistrate concerning the alleged assault by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.
Around 11 am, Maliwal departed from her residence accompanied by a team from the Delhi Police.
Swati Maliwal news LIVE updates: Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on AAP MP's alleged assault
Swati Maliwal news LIVE updates: Speaking about the assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, “The assault on a Rajya Sabha MP occurred at the house of a CM who is in jail for corruption. A woman MP was assaulted in front of the CM, and he remained silent. The INDI alliance is also silent. They were silent about Sandeshkhali as well. They neither heard the screams of a woman in Sandeshkhali nor in the 'Sheesh Mahal' worth crores (Arvind Kejriwal's residence)... Those who create laws are beating up women. The person who assaulted a woman is roaming around with the CM. Why is the INDI alliance compelled to protect such people? The question is, why was a woman MP beaten up? It is the CM's responsibility to present his colleague to the police.”
Swati Maliwal news LIVE updates: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar skips NCW summons over AAP MP's alleged assault
Swati Maliwal news LIVE: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, did not attend the scheduled hearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday regarding the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
The NCW had summoned Kumar to appear at 11 am. NCW chief Rekha Sharma stated that a team from the commission visited Kumar's residence on Thursday to deliver a notice, but he was not at home.
"Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then we will go personally to inquire," Sharma told reporters. She also mentioned that she plans to meet with Maliwal.
Swati Maliwal news LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman slams Kejriwal over assault against AAP MP
Swati Maliwal news LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accountable for the assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, stating that the AAP chief was present in the house when the incident occurred.
During a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, Sitharaman said, “Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this incident. He was present in the house when the incident took place. His own staff attacked Maliwal. On this issue, the focus should remain only on Kejriwal. He is shamelessly roaming around with the accused when he should apologise for the assault.” Read more
Swati Maliwal news LIVE: AAP MP says 'political hitman' trying to save himself
Swati Maliwal n LIVE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took to X to discuss the alleged assault by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, which occurred at the chief minister's residence on Monday, May 13.
“Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and sharing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself after committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked,” reads a rough English translation of her Hindi tweet.
“Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world,” she added.