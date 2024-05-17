AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reached Delhi's Tis Hazari Court around noon on Friday to record her statement on the assault by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar. Three days after Swati Maliwal was assaulted by Bibhav at the chief minister's residence, the MP filed a complaint on Thursday and broke her silence on the issue. “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me,” Maliwal wrote on X in her first reaction to the incident. Swati Maliwal reaches court to record statement on assault by Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar

“Those who tried to assassinate my character, said she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too,” Maliwal added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Swati Maliwal assault: Delhi Police likely to visit Arvind Kejriwal's house

Maliwal will record her statement under Section 164 before a magistrate.

The MP was incommunicado for two days after she alleged that she made frantic calls to the cops from Kejriwal's residence reporting that she was beaten up by the chief minister's personal assistant. She visited the Civil Lines police station but did not file any official complaint. The party promised to look into her complaints and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh went to meet her on Wednesday.

In her statement, Maliwal said Bibhav Kumar slapped her, kicked her, used a stick to beat her and then punched her in the stomach and chest.

A medical examination revealed that she had internal injuries to her face.

When all this happened, Kejriwal was present in the house, Maliwal said.

Where is Bibhav Kumar?

The National Commission for Women on Thursday summoned Bibhav Kumar in connection with the case and asked him to be present at the office on May 17, 11am. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma addressed a press conference on Friday after the deadline for Bibhav's appearance passed and said if Bibhav did not turn up by Saturday, an NCW team will visit his residence. When the NCW sent its notice to Bibhav, his wife refused to physically accept it and hence the agency pasted it on his door, Rekha Sharma said.

Bibhav Kumar was seen at Lucknow airport on Thursday along with Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh as they were in Lucknow. Kejriwal went to Punjab on Friday for election campaigning.