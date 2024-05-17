Swati Maliwal's FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar slapped, kicked, hit on stomach'

Swati Maliwal has accused Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, of slapping her multiple times inside the Delhi chief minister's house earlier this week. AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal asked BJP to refrain from indulging in politics over the matter. (PTI file photo)

In the FIR registered against Bibhav Kumar on the basis of the Rajya Sabha MP's statement on Thursday, the Delhi Police have mentioned that she was hit by him on the stomach, slapped and kicked.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Delhi Police on Thursday named Bibhav Kumar in their FIR, hours after recording Swati Maliwal's statement at her residence. The FIR was registered under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, which deal with crimes like assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation, reported ANI.

Swati Maliwal went to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, last night to undergo a medical checkup.

A two-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, recorded Swati Maliwal's statement at around 1.50 pm on Thursday.

Per the statement, Swati Maliwal was sitting in Arvind Kejriwal's drawing room when Bibhav Kumar barged in and assaulted her. She claimed, according to PTI, that Kejriwal was present inside the house.

After recording her statement, Swati Maliwal wrote on X that what happened to her was extremely bad and appropriate action was being taken. She also asked the BJP not to indulge in politics over the matter. "Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she added.

The alleged assault took place on Monday. The Delhi Police had said that Swati Maliwal came to the Civil Lines police station, accused Kumar of assaulting her and left without registering a formal complaint.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh later confirmed that the incident took place in Kejriwal's drawing room. He said Arvind Kejriwal had taken note of the assault and appropriate action would be taken.

At a joint INDIA bloc press conference yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal appeared to be avoiding a question on Swati Maliwal.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Bibhav Kumar was seen with Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow. He also called the Delhi CM a goon.

The National Commission for Women has summoned Bibhav Kumar.

ANI reported that the Delhi Police Special Cell and Crime Branch teams have been deployed to arrest Arvind Kejriwal's aide.