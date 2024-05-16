 Women’s panel summons Bibhav Kumar to hearing in Maliwal incident | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Women’s panel summons Bibhav Kumar to hearing in Maliwal incident

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2024 06:10 AM IST

A delegation of Delhi BJP women’s wing leaders visited Swati Maliwal’s house, where a person employed by Maliwal met them and accepted a letter of support

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home and summoned Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha delegation at Swati Maliwal's house on Thursday.
Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha delegation at Swati Maliwal's house on Thursday.

“NCW had taken suo motu cognizance of the media post captioned ’DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her’, wherein was reported that Mailwal, RS MP and former DCW chief alleged that the private secretary of Arvind Kejriwal brutally assaulted her at CM’s residence... The commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on May 17, 2024 at 11am wherein you are required to appear in-person. Take further notice that in default, the commission may proceed to take such action as it deems proper,” the NCW said in a notice dated May 16 addressed to Bibhav Kumar.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Delhi BJP women’s wing leaders visited Swati Maliwal’s house on Thursday, where a person employed by Maliwal met the delegation and accepted a letter of support from the BJP on behalf of Maliwal, BJP women’s wing state president Richa Pandey Mishra said.

“We were not there for political motive but to support a fierce female leader who herself has become a victim of indecency and violence while raising her voice for women’s rights. We understand she must be going through physical and emotional trauma after the incident of indecency and we extend our full support to her,” Mishra said.

The BJP leader said they hope that Maliwal will present the full details of the incident publicly and ensure punishment for the accused.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“Till today, Arvind Kejriwal and all his leaders have shamefully remained silent. On the other hand, MP Sanjay Singh’s admission that action will be taken against CM’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar has turned out to be completely false. Kejriwal has not taken any action and is accompanied by Bibhav Kumar,” Sachdeva said.

HT reached out to Maliwal for comments, but she did not reply to texts and calls. Kejriwal also did not comment on the issue.

