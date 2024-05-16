Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Family breaks silence, mother says AAP MP ‘is not in…’

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ row: Amid the row over alleged misbehaviour with Swati Maliwal, her mother Sangita Maliwal said the Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP was not in a condition to talk at the moment, Republic TV reported. Swati Maliwal and mother Sangita Maliwal. (@SwatiJaiHind/X)

On Monday morning, Swati Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in Delhi and alleged that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Swati Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11am.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Swati Maliwal was "highly condemnable".

On being asked if Swati Maliwal was being threatened, her mother told Republic TV, "We are not in a state to talk… It's her fight, and only she will speak when the time is right."

Sangita Maliwal s also expressed concerns over the condition of her daughter, ir reported.

“I am thankful to the media for supporting us in our tough times,” Swati Maliwal's mother said.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for maintaining silence at a press conference in Lucknow over the issue, alleging the Delhi chief minister is behaving more like a “goon”.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed Arvind Kejriwal is the main “criminal” in the complaint that his aide Bibhav Kumar had physically attacked Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence, as he cited the telephone call she had made to the Delhi Police to report the matter.

"His (Kejriwal) silence speaks a lot. Out of jail, he is more a 'goonda' than a chief minister," Gaurav Bhatia told reporters, noting that Bibhav Kumar was seen with the chief minister in Lukcnow. Stringent action should be taken against the accused in the case.

Bibhav Kumar, he noted, was photographed with Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to Lucknow.

(With inputs from PTI)