Kejriwal, Akhilesh dismiss questions on Swati Maliwal; Sanjay Singh says… | Watch

As the issue of the assault on Swati Maliwal came up in the joint press conference of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal Kejriwal passed the microphone to Akhilesh who said, "There are more important things than this." AAP MP Sanjay Singh who has so far issued statements on the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence by CM's PA Bibhav Kumar said he will speak on the issue and then invoked Manipur, Prajwal Revanna, the protest of the wrestlers against former chief Wrestlist Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Akhilesh Yadav said there are more important issues than that of Swati Maliwal assault case.

"The wife of a Kargil hero was paraded naked in Manipur and the prime minister remained silent. Prajwal Revanna assaulted and raped several women and PM Modi asked for votes for him. And the government helped him to flee. When women wrestlers were protesting, this Swati Maliwal went to meet them at night and police beat her up. We have seen PM Modi's silence on Hathras, Kuldeep Sengar," Sanjay Singh said.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a family. The party has already clarified its stand on this issue. I want the BJP to answer on all these issues, including when Swati Maliwal was beaten up by the police. They should not do politics over this," Sanjay Singh said.

Sanjay Singh met Swati Maliwal at her residence on Wednesday but the BJP is upping the ante over the issue demanding action against Vibhav Kumar. BJP leaders also questioned whether the AAP was pressuring Swati Maliwal as there has been no FIR in connection to the assault incident.

The BJP on Thursday shared the photo of Bibhav Kumar spotted with Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh at the Lucknow airport. "This is the photo of Lucknow airport last night The one in the black shirt is Vibhav who hit Swati Maliwal Along with Sanjay Singh who said that Bibhav did a very wrong thing, Kejriwal is angry The third one is Kejriwal himself who is accused of getting Swati beaten up," BJP's Kapil Mishra posted on X.