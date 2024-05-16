 Swati Maliwal row: NCW summons Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swati Maliwal row: NCW summons Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha
May 16, 2024 01:46 PM IST

The National Commission for Women summoned Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting former DCW chief Swati Maliwal

The National Commission for Women on Thursday sent a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, summoning him to appear before the NCW in relation with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar (PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar (PTI)

In its notice sent to Arvind Kejriwal's office, the NCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance of the social media post titled “DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her," where it was mentioned that Maliwal was ‘brutally assaulted’ by Bibhav Kumar at CM Kejriwal's residence.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The commission wrote in its notice, “Now therefore, take notice that the Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 17th May, 2024 at 11 am wherein you are required to appear in person before the Commission.”

The NCW further said that the it will take further action against Bibhav Kumar if he fails to appear before the Commission on Friday.

Swati Maliwal, the former chief of Delhi Commission for Women, on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials had said earlier. She is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter.

The incident sparked a political storm in the national capital, with the opposition and AAP trading barbs over the incident. AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference on Tuesday, saying that the incident with Maliwal was a "highly condemnable" one.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Swati Maliwal row: NCW summons Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On