 Sanjay Singh meets Swati Maliwal amid assault row; 'Is she safe': BJP stages protest | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanjay Singh meets Swati Maliwal amid assault row; 'Is she safe': BJP stages protest

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 04:47 PM IST

The BJP staged a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday demanding a probe in Swati Maliwal's case.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday went to Swati Maliwal's residence amid a row over her complaint against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Vibhav Kumar who she said assaulted her at the CM's residence on Monday. On Tuesday, Sanjay Singh admitted the incident and said the party would take appropriate action. Swati Maliwal has not issued any statement on the incident yet. The BJP staged a protest raising the safety issue of Maliwal and said the Rajya Sabha MP had gone incommunicado after the incident.

Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Vibhav Kumar at CM's resident on Monday.
Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Vibhav Kumar at CM's resident on Monday.

Vandana Singh, a member of the Delhi Women Commission, accompanied Sanjay Singh as he met Swati Maliwal. Swati served as the chief of the women's body before becoming a Rajya Sabha MP.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Sanjay Singh's visit to Swati Maliwal's residence after over 50 hours proved that the party was trying to pressure her to stay silent or change her story instead of filing an FIR.

Swati Maliwal on Monday reportedly went to Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence to meet the chief minister. At 9.34am, the police received a PCR call from a woman who claimed she was assaulted at Kejriwal's house. In the second call, she identified herself as Swati Maliwal. The Rajya Sabha MP later went to the Civil Lines police station but left without giving a complaint.

A day later, the AAP acknowledged the incident as Sanjay Singh condemned it. "Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," Sanjay Singh said.

Congress leader Alka Lamba speaks out on Swati Maliwal assault case

 

Congress leader Alka Lamba issued a statement on the issue -- a first from a Congress leader. "Many people have asked why I was silent. I was waiting for the truth to come out. Now senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh admitted that Swati Maliwal was assaulted inside Kejriwal's residence. Swati Maliwal should come forward and file an FIR," Alka Lamba said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Sanjay Singh meets Swati Maliwal amid assault row; 'Is she safe': BJP stages protest

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On