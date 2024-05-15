Sanjay Singh meets Swati Maliwal amid assault row; 'Is she safe': BJP stages protest

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday went to Swati Maliwal's residence amid a row over her complaint against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Vibhav Kumar who she said assaulted her at the CM's residence on Monday. On Tuesday, Sanjay Singh admitted the incident and said the party would take appropriate action. Swati Maliwal has not issued any statement on the incident yet. The BJP staged a protest raising the safety issue of Maliwal and said the Rajya Sabha MP had gone incommunicado after the incident. Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Vibhav Kumar at CM's resident on Monday.

Vandana Singh, a member of the Delhi Women Commission, accompanied Sanjay Singh as he met Swati Maliwal. Swati served as the chief of the women's body before becoming a Rajya Sabha MP.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Sanjay Singh's visit to Swati Maliwal's residence after over 50 hours proved that the party was trying to pressure her to stay silent or change her story instead of filing an FIR.

Swati Maliwal on Monday reportedly went to Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence to meet the chief minister. At 9.34am, the police received a PCR call from a woman who claimed she was assaulted at Kejriwal's house. In the second call, she identified herself as Swati Maliwal. The Rajya Sabha MP later went to the Civil Lines police station but left without giving a complaint.

A day later, the AAP acknowledged the incident as Sanjay Singh condemned it. "Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," Sanjay Singh said.

Congress leader Alka Lamba speaks out on Swati Maliwal assault case

Congress leader Alka Lamba issued a statement on the issue -- a first from a Congress leader. "Many people have asked why I was silent. I was waiting for the truth to come out. Now senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh admitted that Swati Maliwal was assaulted inside Kejriwal's residence. Swati Maliwal should come forward and file an FIR," Alka Lamba said.