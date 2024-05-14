AAP admits Arvind Kejriwal's aide 'misbehaved' with Swati Maliwal in Delhi CM's drawing room

A day after former DCW chief Swati Maliwal approached the Delhi police alleging assault inside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday admitted that the AAP chief's aide had "misbehaved" with her. The party further said Kejriwal has taken note of the matter and will take appropriate action against the person. Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, Swati Maliwal. (Hindustan Times file photo)

Swati Maliwal, a senior AAP leader and a member of the Rajya Sabha, went to the Civil Lines police station on Monday morning and claimed she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar. However, she didn't lodge an official complaint.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Neither Swati Maliwal nor the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) commented on the embarrassing controversy on Monday.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh today acknowledged that Kejriwal's aide indeed misbehaved with Swati Maliwal when the latter was waiting to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his house in Delhi.

Sanjay Singh said the misbehaviour took place in Arvind Kejriwal's drawing room.

"Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognisance of the matter, and he will take appropriate action," he said, per PTI.

The Delhi Police said on Monday that Swati Maliwal, the former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), had called the PCR number at 9.34 am, reporting that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar.

At 10 am, Monday, she came to the police station but left after five minutes without lodging a formal complaint. A police officer told PTI that she left after she was told that a medical examination was mandatory in assault cases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had slammed AAP and Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged assault. The party called Kejriwal's house a “boxing ring”, claiming former Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash was also assaulted at his house.