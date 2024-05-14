Opposition raises slogans against Arvind Kejriwal in MCD House after Swati Maliwal's assault allegations

Chaos erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday, a day after Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav of assaulting her on the Aam Aadmi Party convenor's orders. Slogans like "Kejriwal haye haye" and "Kejriwal istifa do" surfaced during the proceeding. (File)

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress councillors protested in the well of the House by shouting slogans against Kejriwal and demanding his resignation as soon as the proceeding started.

Standing at the mayor's podium, several opposition councillors carried posters with “Dalit Mayor Ko kursi par baithao, Dalit virodhi Kejriwal istifa do” written on them.

The mayor adjourned the House and left amid the ruckus.

Maliwal reportedly visited the Civil Lines police station in Delhi on Monday to report an assault at Kejriwal's residence by one of his personal staff members, according to police.

Maliwal, who had been abroad for several weeks, visited the CM's residence to meet him. However, his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, allegedly prevented her from meeting with the CM. HT reached out to Maliwal, a former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, for comments but she repeatedly disconnected the calls made.

A Delhi Police officer told HT, “In the first call to 100 [emergency response number] made at around 9.10am, the caller did not mention her name. But in the second call at around 9.34am...the caller told the police that her name is Swati Maliwal and Delhi chief minister’s aide Bibhav Kumar is manhandling her.”

The police diary, accessed by HT, contained records of two PCR calls reportedly made from the CM's residence. In the second entry, a woman claimed she was at the CM's House and alleged that Kejriwal instructed his aide Bibhav Kumar, to assault her.

Police said they had dispatched three PCR vans to the reported location, but upon arrival, they found nothing.