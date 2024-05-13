Delhi Police receive calls saying Maliwal ‘assaulted’ at CM house

The Delhi Police on Monday received two calls from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, claiming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal was assaulted there, people aware of the matter said. The people said Swati Maliwal, who was out of the country for weeks and was largely absent during the chief minister’s internment in the excise police case, was at the residence to meet Kejriwal but his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar prevented her from doing so. (HT Archive)

The people said Maliwal, who was out of the country for weeks and was largely absent during the chief minister’s internment in the excise police case, was at the residence to meet Kejriwal but his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar prevented her from doing so. HT reached out to Maliwal, a former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, for comments but she repeatedly disconnected the calls made.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

An officer with the operations cell of the Delhi Police said that two calls were received regarding the alleged incident. “In the first call to 100 [emergency response number] made at around 9.10 am, the caller did not mention her name. But in the second call at around 9.34am...the caller told the police that her name is Swati Maliwal and Delhi chief minister’s aide Bibhav Kumar is manhandling her,” said the officer, asking not to be named.

According to the police, Maliwal arrived at the CM’s residence around 9.10 am on Monday and sought a meeting with Kejriwal. However, she was denied a meeting by his personal staff.

Manoj Kumar Meena, the deputy commissioner of police (north), said that one PCR call at 9:34 am was received at Civil Lines police station from a woman saying she has been assaulted at CM House. “After some time, Maliwal came to the police station, but she left stating she would file a complaint later,” he said.

HT accessed the police diary entry detailing the two PCR calls that were allegedly made from the CM’s residence. In the second entry, the caller – a woman – alleged that she was at the CM’s House, and that Kejriwal instructed his aide Bibhav Kumar to beat her up.

Kejriwal’s office did not respond to requests for comment. An AAP spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Police said three PCR vans were rushed “to the alleged place of occurrence”, where nothing could be found.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on X: “MP Rajya Sabha Smt Swati Maliwal reportedly assaulted at Delhi CM’s residence. The National Commission for Women (NCW) vows action, demanding justice from Delhi Police and sending an inquiry team. Perpetrators must be held accountable. NCW will be sending a formal letter to Delhi Police to send an ATR in this matter in 3 days.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said: “ A thorough investigation into the entire incident should be conducted and the truth be brought to light so that Kejriwal’s misogynistic face can be exposed to the people of Delhi once again.”

Leader of opposition in Delhi assembly and BJP south Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a probe . “Swati Maliwal is now a member of the Rajya Sabha and the assault at CM’s residence with her is condemnable and also shows their lack of respect for women. A high-level investigation should be carried out in the matter.”