'Swati Maliwal was informed...': What happened at Delhi's Civil Lines police station

Swati Maliwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, on Monday allegedly went to Delhi's Civil Lines police station to report an assault on her at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house, the police claimed today. They said they have not yet received any formal complaints in this regard. Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal.(Hindustan Times file photo)

According to the police, they received a PCR call at 9.34 am from a woman who claimed she had been assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's house in the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said Swati Maliwal came to the police station after some time. However, she left without filing a formal complaint.

"After some time, MP madam came to the police station. However, she left stating she will give a complaint later," he said.

Another officer told news agency PTI that the call was from Swati Maliwal's phone number. She said she was calling from Kejriwal's house and was assaulted by his staff members.

The police said a team of the Civil Lines police station reached Kejriwal's house soon.

At 10 am, Swati Maliwal reached the police station.

The officer told PTI that in the police station, Swati Maliwal was informed that a medical examination was necessary to file an FIR of assault. She remained at the police station for five minutes and left without lodging a complaint, saying she would return, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya hinted at a prior rift between Arvind Kejriwal and Swati Malviya.

"AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM's PA assaulted her. A call was made from the Delhi CM's house. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal's arrest. She was not even in India at that time and didn't return for a long time," Malviya said in a post on X.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj attacked Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged assault, saying how would he keep Delhi's women safe.

Union minister Anurag Thakur claimed everything was not fine in the Aam Aadmi Party.

Former AAP leader Shazia Ilmi claimed former chief secretary of Delhi, Anshu Prakash was beaten up at Arvind Kejriwal's house.

She claimed Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's secretary, who is accused of manhandling Swati Maliwal, often misbehaves and humiliates people.