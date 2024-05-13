Swati Maliwal assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's house? BJP takes 'boxing ring' dig

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday reacted to the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, saying the chief minister's office has become a “boxing ring”. Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal.(Hindustan Times file photo)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called the alleged incident shameful, claiming Arvind Kejriwal's house had been in the headlines for similar incidents in the past. Referring to an old case, he alleged the national capital's former chief secretary was also assaulted in the chief minister's house.

"This a shameful incident which has happened in the CM's residence. Arvind Kejriwal's residence has always been in the headlines for similar incidents. Delhi's former chief secretary was also assaulted in the CM's residence... Investigation to find out the truth will be carried out by the police. Swati Maliwal is known to raise issues of Delhi from time to time. I am sure she will not sit quietly in this matter and people will know what a disgusting person lives in the CM's residence," he said, per ANI.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said Arvind Kejriwal's secretary, Vibhav Kumar had assaulted Swati Maliwal. He said an FIR should be registered against him.

"First, the chief secretary and other officers were assaulted and threatened, then a female MP of his own party was assaulted by his secretary Vibhav in his office. It looks as if the CMO has become a boxing ring... FIR should be registered against the accused. This incident shows that something is not right," he said.

Delhi's DCP (North), Manoj Meena told ANI that the Civil Lines police station received a call from a woman claiming she had been assaulted at the house of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed Swati Maliwal later came to the police station but "left stating she will file a complaint later".

According to sources, Swati Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal but his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar didn't allow her in.

The police received two calls. At first, the woman didn't reveal her name. But in the second call made around 9.54 am, the caller said her name was Swati Maliwal. She allegedly accused Bibhav Kumar of manhandling her.

Swati Maliwal was the youngest chief of DCW. Earlier this year, she became a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the parliament.