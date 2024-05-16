Swati Maliwal's first reaction on 'assault' at Arvind Kejriwal's residence: ‘Very difficult last few days’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has spoken publicly for the first time following the alleged assault on her by an aide of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. (PTI)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Swati Maliwal said, “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken.”

“The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are.

The AAP MP also made a “special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident.”

Maliwal's comments came shortly after the Delhi Police recorded her statement in connection with the alleged assault by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. A two-member police team, led by Additional Commissioner P S Kushwaha, spent over four hours at Maliwal's residence to gather details about the alleged incident.

Police might register an FIR in connection with the matter, reported PTI quoting an officer.

Earlier in the day, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal refused to comment on the incident at a joint press conference where Akhilesh Yadav said there are "more important things" to discuss. When Kejriwal was asked a question over the controversy, Akhilesh Yadav took the microphone, and said, "There are more important things than that".

Sanjay Singh then took the microphone and said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer for atrocities against women during the party rule.

The BJP lambasted Kejriwal for maintaining silence on the alleged assault on his party MP, alleging the Delhi chief minister is behaving more like a "goon".