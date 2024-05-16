 Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi Police team visits AAP MP's residence | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi Police team visits AAP MP's residence

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Earlier today, the National Commission for Women summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Swati Maliwal's allegations.

A team of Delhi Police reached AAP MP Swati Maliwal's residence on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on her at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The team, led by an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer, went to Maliwal's house to gather details of the alleged incident, officials said.

Police outside AAP MP Swati Maliwal's residence in New Delhi.(PTI)
Police outside AAP MP Swati Maliwal's residence in New Delhi.(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal got embroiled in another controversy days after he walked out of Tihar jail on an interim bail to campaign for Lok Sabha elections. Initial reports suggested that the Delhi Police on Monday morning received call from Kejriwal's residence claiming Swati Maliwal was assaulted there. Maliwal later visited civil lines police station but returned without filing a complaint.

Read: Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Family breaks silence, mother says AAP MP ‘is not in…’

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday admitted that Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved“ with Maliwal when she was waiting to meet the CM. Singh added that the chief minister has “taken note of the incident and has asked for strict action.”

Several BJP leaders protested near Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence on Wednesday against the alleged “misbehaviour” with Swati Maliwal at his residence.

Despite the AAP's admission of the alleged misbehaviour with Maliwal, Kejriwal PA Bibhav Kumar was spotted at the Lucknow airport accompanying the Delhi CM.

Read: Swati Maliwal row: ‘I always stand with women’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The National Commission for Women, meanwhile, has summoned Bibhav Kumar for Friday at 11am taking suo moto cognizance of a media report titled “Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her”.

The Commission issued a notice, saying that failure to comply could result in further actions as deemed necessary by them.

This incident has stirred controversy and speculation, as Kumar, a key figure in the Chief Minister's office, faces serious allegations from a prominent public figure like Maliwal.

Police, however, have not yet received a formal complaint.

    HT News Desk

