 Swati Maliwal row: ‘I always stand with women’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swati Maliwal row: ‘I always stand with women’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Swati Maliwal had gone to Delhi's Civil Lines police station and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at the CM's residence

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday reacted to the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, saying she will stand with the woman if any atrocity is committed against her.

"If any atrocity happens to any woman anywhere, we stand with the woman. I always stand with women - irrespective of which party they belong to. Secondly, AAP will discuss among themselves and make a decision. It is up to them," Vadra told news agency ANI.

Swati Maliwal, a former Delhi Commission for Women chief, had gone to Delhi's Civil Lines police station and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at the CM's residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party confirmed the incident with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh saying that Kejriwal had asked for strict action.

“Yesterday a very condemnable incident occurred. Swati Maliwal came to CM’s residence to meet Arvind Kejriwal. While she was waiting in the drawing room for Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar (CM’s private secretary) arrived there and misbehaved with her,” Singh said at a press conference.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
AAP MP Swati Maliwal and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Swati Maliwal called the police on 112 and informed them about the incident. Delhi CM has taken cognisance of the entire incident and asked for strict action in the matter,” he added.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar to appear before it on May 17.

The incident has triggered a massive political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party attacking Kejriwal for maintaining silence at a press conference in Lucknow over the issue.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"His (Kejriwal) silence speaks a lot. Out of jail, he is more a 'goonda' than a chief minister," he told reporters, noting that Kumar was seen with the chief minister in Lukcnow. Stringent action should be taken against the accused in the case," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Swati Maliwal row: ‘I always stand with women’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On