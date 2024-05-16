NCW summons Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bhibhav Kumar in Maliwal assault case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo moto cognizance in the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Swati Maliwal at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and summoned his private secretary Bibhav Kumar. Bibhav Kumar. (File)

In a notice issued to Kumar on Thursday, the NCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance of a media post captioned “DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her”.

“The post reported that Ms. Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) chief, has alleged that the Private Secretary of Chief Minister of Delhi had brutally assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s residence. In view of the above, the Commission has scheduled a hearing in this matter on May 17, 2024, at 11 AM. All concerned parties are required to appear before the Commission in-person,” the commission said.

Maliwal Monday reportedly went to Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence to meet the chief minister. At 9.34am, police received a PCR call from a woman who claimed she was assaulted at Kejriwal’s house. In the second call, she identified herself as Swati Maliwal. The Rajya Sabha MP later went to the Civil Lines police station but left without giving a complaint.

A day later, the AAP acknowledged the incident as the party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh condemned it. “Yesterday, Maliwal went to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident,” Sanjay Singh had said.

Meanwhile, Maliwal has not issued any statement regarding the incident as of now.