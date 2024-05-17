Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Supreme Court to resume hearing Delhi CM's plea against ED arrest at 2:30pm

Arvind Kejriwal News Live: The Supreme Court is set to continue hearing Delhi CM's appeal against a Delhi High Court ruling that rejected his plea regarding his arrest by the ED and subsequent arrest in the excise policy case. Kejriwal argued during the appeal filing that his arrest, which occurred after the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, was driven by political factors....Read More

The case is scheduled for 2:30 pm before a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

Arvind Kejriwal's Supreme Court hearing: What happened on Thursday?

During the last hearing, the bench asked important questions about how fair the investigation process was and how much importance was given to evidence that could prove someone's innocence. They questioned whether the investigating officer could completely ignore evidence that could show someone is not guilty when deciding to make an arrest.

Arvind Kejriwal case timeline

• March 21: Kejriwal was arrested by ED in connection with a money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

• April 9: The Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea for release from jail, rejecting his argument of political vendetta amid the impending Lok Sabha elections. The court stressed Kejriwal's absence from nine ED summons over six months, suggesting his arrest was a consequence of non-cooperation.

• May 10: The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 in the ED's money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. However, it ordered him not to visit the CM office and the Delhi Secretariat. The court instructed Kejriwal to surrender on June 2.