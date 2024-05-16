 Who is Swati Maliwal, AAP leader at the center of assault controversy? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Who is Swati Maliwal, AAP leader at the center of assault controversy?

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Swati Maliwal was among the youngest to join Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption (IAC) movement.

Swati Maliwal, the Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party, is at the center of a massive controversy ahead of voting in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. The former Delhi women's panel chief has accused Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal of assaulting her at the Delhi chief minister's residence.

On Thursday, a Delhi Police team led by an additional commissioner of police (ACP) rank officer visited Maliwal's residence to gather details about the alleged incident.

Maliwal's allegations come at a time when the AAP is leaving no stone unturned to capitalise on the interim bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court ahead of the general elections. The AAP convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, is on bail till June 2.

Here are five things you need to know about Swati Maliwal, one of the popular leaders of the AAP.

Swati Maliwal served as DCW chairperson from 2015 to 2024 before being elected to the Rajya Sabha.(HT File)
1. Born in Ghaziabad on October 15, 1984, Swati Maliwal, an IT graduate, was among the youngest to join Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption (IAC) movement.

2. She attended Amity International School before earning a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the JSS Academy of Technical Education. Swati Maliwal was married to AAP leader Naveen Jaihind. However, they have been divorced since February 2020.

3. Maliwal quit her job at HCL and joined the NGO ‘Parivartan’, led by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. In 2006, Kejriwal was conferred with the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his initiatives in empowering Indians to fight corruption.

4. Swati Maliwal was appointed as the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women in 2015. She was granted an extension of three years in 2018.

5. In January this year, Swati Maliwal along with AAP colleagues ND Gupta and Sanjay Singh were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

