Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV video of Kejriwal residence being tampered with
Swati Maliwal has been named in a written complaint by the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, whom she accused of assault
Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal on Friday alleged that the CCTV footage from Arvind Kejriwal's residence, shortly after being named in a written complaint by the Delhi CM's Bibhav Kumar, whom she accused of assault.
“I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house,” the former Delhi women's panel chief posted on X. Maliwal's allegations come after the Delhi chief minister's aide Bibhav Kumar filed a written complaint against her.
Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting Maliwal in an FIR registered by the Delhi Police, alleged that the lawmaker forcefully and without authority entered the chief minister's residence on the morning of May 13.
He alleged that Maliwal breached the security of Kejriwal's residence, created a ruckus and assaulted him.
Both AAP and Swati Maliwal have been engaged in a war of words after a video released on Friday showed her in an argument with the staff at Kejriwal's residence. HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.
The Aam Aadmi Party launched a blistering attack on Maliwal, accusing her of being the ‘face and pawn’ of a Bharatiya Janata Party conspiracy against Kejriwal.
“The video shows her (Maliwal) threatening Kumar. The charges levelled by Maliwal are baseless. Maliwal insisted on meeting Kejriwal. She is Rajya Sabha MP and she should know that the CM has a busy schedule. Kumar told her that the chief minister is busy and unable to meet her. She shouted at him, pushed him and tried to enter the residential portion of the CM House,” Delhi minister Atishi claimed.
Maliwal responded with an X post, wherein she alleged that the party had been trying to protect a ‘goon’. “The leaders who joined the party (AAP) yesterday declared a worker who has been with it for 20 years an agent of the BJP. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in a press conference and, today, it has taken a U-turn,” she added.
(With agency inputs)
