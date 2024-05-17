 Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV video of Kejriwal residence being tampered with | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV video of Kejriwal residence being tampered with

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 10:27 PM IST

Swati Maliwal has been named in a written complaint by the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, whom she accused of assault

Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal on Friday alleged that the CCTV footage from Arvind Kejriwal's residence, shortly after being named in a written complaint by the Delhi CM's Bibhav Kumar, whom she accused of assault.

“I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house,” the former Delhi women's panel chief posted on X. Maliwal's allegations come after the Delhi chief minister's aide Bibhav Kumar filed a written complaint against her. 

AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after investigation of alleged assault case in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after investigation of alleged assault case in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)

Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting Maliwal in an FIR registered by the Delhi Police, alleged that the lawmaker forcefully and without authority entered the chief minister's residence on the morning of May 13.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He alleged that Maliwal breached the security of Kejriwal's residence, created a ruckus and assaulted him.

ALSO READ: Why Swati Maliwal’s fight with AAP won't impact her Rajya Sabha seat

Both AAP and Swati Maliwal have been engaged in a war of words after a video released on Friday showed her in an argument with the staff at Kejriwal's residence. HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video. 

The Aam Aadmi Party launched a blistering attack on Maliwal, accusing her of being the ‘face and pawn’ of a Bharatiya Janata Party conspiracy against Kejriwal. 

“The video shows her (Maliwal) threatening Kumar. The charges levelled by Maliwal are baseless. Maliwal insisted on meeting Kejriwal. She is Rajya Sabha MP and she should know that the CM has a busy schedule. Kumar told her that the chief minister is busy and unable to meet her. She shouted at him, pushed him and tried to enter the residential portion of the CM House,” Delhi minister Atishi claimed.

Maliwal responded with an X post, wherein she alleged that the party had been trying to protect a ‘goon’. “The leaders who joined the party (AAP) yesterday declared a worker who has been with it for 20 years an agent of the BJP. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in a press conference and, today, it has taken a U-turn,” she added.

(With agency inputs)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV video of Kejriwal residence being tampered with

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On