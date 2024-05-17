Swati Maliwal slams AAP over ‘BJP conspiracy face’ charge: ‘To protect a goon…’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal on Friday hit back at her own party after Delhi minister Atishi accused her of being the face of a ‘Bharatiya Janata Party conspiracy' against Arvind Kejriwal.



“The leaders who joined the party yesterday dubbed a party worker active for 20 years as a BJP agent. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in a press conference and now a U-turn,” Maliwal posted on social platform X.



Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ row LIVE coverage



“This goon is threatening the party, saying that I will expose the secrets if arrested. He is roaming around under full protection. Under pressure from him, the party accepted defeat. To save a goon, the party questioned my character. I have been fighting alone for the women of this country, and will continue to do so. You are free to assassinate my character, truth will come out eventually,” Maliwal added.



Maliwal's rebuttal comes after the AAP called the former Delhi women's panel chief as the ‘face and pawn’ of a BJP conspiracy against the Delhi chief minister.



"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. She went there unannounced without an appointment. They intended to accuse the CM but the CM was not there at that time and he got saved," Atishi said at a presser.



ALSO READ: Swati Maliwal's ‘political hitman’ barb over argument with staff in viral video



On the video that went viral on Friday, showing Maliwal arguing with the staff at Kejriwal's residence, Atishi said the footage suggested that accusations made by Maliwal are false and she can be seen threatening police officials at the residence.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal arrives at Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines(PTI)