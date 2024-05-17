Swati Maliwal's ‘political hitman’ barb over argument with staff in viral video: ‘God is watching everything’

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday reacted to the viral video footage , reportedly shot at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday. In the video, which has gone viral and is not independently verified by Hindustan Times, Swati Maliwal could be seen arguing with the staff of Kejriwal's residence. (ANI)

Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, when she sought time to meet the chief minister that day.

She could be heard saying she already called the police and she would leave only when the cops came. “I will make sure you lose your job if you touch me,” Maliwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party tweeted the video, saying: “The truth of Swati Maliwal”.

In response, without naming anyone, Maliwal said that this time “political hitman” has started efforts to save himself.

"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime," alleged Maliwal in a post on X.

"Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she added in her post.

It is not yet known who has made the 52-second video doing the rounds on social media now.

On Monday morning, Delhi Police said that they received a call from Arvind Kejriwal's residence in which the caller said she was assaulted there.

In the second call, she identified herself as Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Later in the day, Maliwal visited the police station but did not file any complaint.

Three days, she registered a complaint following which the Delhi Police registered an FIR. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case, officials said.

In her FIR, Swati Maliwal alleged that Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar slapped her at least 7-8 times with full force. "In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up," Swati Maliwal's complaint read. Bibhav then repeatedly kicked her on her chest, stomach and pelvis area.

"I repeatedly told him that I am having my period and he should please let go of me as I am in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on the sofa of the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault," the FIR read.