‘Swati Maliwal face of BJP conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP on ‘assault row’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday launched an all-out attack on its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, days after she accused Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Delhi chief minister's residence.



Hours after a video showing Maliwal in a heated argument with a staff members at Kejriwal's residence went viral, the party called her allegations as ‘lies’.



“Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of 13th May. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy,” Delhi minister Atishi said at a presser.



“They (BJP) intended to accuse Kejriwal but the CM was not there at that time so he was saved. After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar. In her complaint to the police, she said she was assaulted,” she added.



“The video which has come out today shows her sitting comfortably in the drawing room (of the CM house) and threatening the police officials. She was also seen threatening Bibhav Kumar in the video. Neither her clothes were not torn nor any injury on her head can be seen in the video,” the minister added.

The AAP's attack on Maliwal comes days after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had confirmed the incident, adding that Kejriwal had taken cognizance and will take appropriate action.

On Friday, Delhi's Tis Hazari court recorded Maliwal's statement. An FIR has been lodged against Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Kejriwal.



The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal on Thursday. According to the FIR, Maliwal, in her complaint, has alleged that Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.”