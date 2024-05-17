AAP slams Swati Maliwal on viral video:‘Faint light of truth…darkness of lies'

A war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and Swati Maliwal escalated on Friday after a video of the Rajya Sabha MP arguing with a staff at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence went viral.



Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey took a jibe at Maliwal in an X post in Hindi, saying,"A faint light of truth can demolish the deepest darkness of Swati's lies and arrogance. First decide who is loyal. Time will decide who is the traitor. Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad. He will fight and win." Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves the Tiz Hazari Court after recording her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in connection with the alleged assault on her by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the CM's residence, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Earlier, the AAP on X reposted a video shared by a news channel with a caption ‘Swati Maliwal Ka Sach (Swati Maliwal’s truth).

The video, whose veracity cannot be identified by Hindustan Times, shows Maliwal arguing with the staff at Kejriwal's residence.



As per the video, the former Delhi Commission for Women chief is heard saying she already called the police and would only leave when they come.



“I will make sure you lose your job if you touch me," she was heard saying in the video.



This is the first instance when AAP has taken a stand against Maliwal, who in her FIR accused Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the CM's house.

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had said that Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed "strict action" in the incident, adding that the party is "with Swati Maliwal."



While responding to the viral video, Swati Maliwal had dubbed an anonymous person as a ‘political hitman’ and claimed he started efforts to save himself.

"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime," alleged Maliwal in a post on X.