 Swati Maliwal row: Bibhav Kumar files complaint against AAP MP in 'assault' case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swati Maliwal row: Bibhav Kumar files complaint against AAP MP in 'assault' case

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 17, 2024 09:53 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind Swati Maliwal's allegation.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has given a complaint to police against the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistan Bibhav Kumar (Left) and AAP MP Swati Maliwal.(File)
Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistan Bibhav Kumar (Left) and AAP MP Swati Maliwal.(File)

The development comes a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, for allegedly assaulting Maliwal, at the chief minister's official residence.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind Maliwal's allegation, adding that it's the saffron party's conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Senior AAP leader Atishi has claimed that Swati Maliwal reached the CM's residence without an appointment and her intention was to level allegations against Kejriwal.

In his complaint against Swati Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar said that Maliwal forcefully and without authority entered the chief minister's residence on the morning of May 13.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Swati Maliwal row: Bibhav Kumar files complaint against AAP MP in 'assault' case

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On