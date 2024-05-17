Swati Maliwal row: Bibhav Kumar files complaint against AAP MP in 'assault' case
The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind Swati Maliwal's allegation.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has given a complaint to police against the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
The development comes a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, for allegedly assaulting Maliwal, at the chief minister's official residence.
The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind Maliwal's allegation, adding that it's the saffron party's conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Senior AAP leader Atishi has claimed that Swati Maliwal reached the CM's residence without an appointment and her intention was to level allegations against Kejriwal.
In his complaint against Swati Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar said that Maliwal forcefully and without authority entered the chief minister's residence on the morning of May 13.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.