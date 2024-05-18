Edit Profile
Saturday, May 18, 2024
    Swati Maliwal case LIVE Updates: FIR by Arvind Kejriwal's PA an attempt to ‘mislead’, claims BJP

    May 18, 2024 8:43 AM IST
    Swati Maliwal case LIVE Updates: Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP.
    New Delhi, India - May 17, 2024: AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after investigation of alleged assault case in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
    New Delhi, India - May 17, 2024: AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after investigation of alleged assault case in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Swati Maliwal case LIVE Updates: Battle lines are drawn between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, after the party on Friday accused her of “conspiring” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose private secretary Bibhav Kumar is accused of assaulting the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief....Read More

    The AAP's charge against Maliwal came after the party, on Tuesday, a day after the Monday incident, admitted that Bibhav had “misbehaved” with her at the CM's official residence.

    On Friday, after a video went viral on social media showing Maliwal arguing with security persons inside the chief minister's residence, the AAP held a press conference, and claimed that the said clip is a proof that the ex-DCW head is “lying.”

    Hitting back, Maliwal, without naming Kejriwal, called him a “political hitman” and assured that truth will come out despite his efforts to “suppress” it.

    Maliwal's FIR against Bibhav, who was last seen with Kejriwal in Lucknow on Thursday, details her serious injuries, while, in a counter-FIR, he accused the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian of “barging” inside the CM's house, and "abusing" the staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 18, 2024 8:43 AM IST

    Smriti Irani slams Kejriwal for “walking with assaulter” Bibhav

    “The Delhi CM is walking around with the assaulter, and his actions have been admitted by the AAP. Kejriwal is fighting for 22 seats. He cannot manage his own life. He left the mic when a question was asked about Swati Maliwal,” says Union minister Smriti Irani.

    May 18, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    Union minister questions INDIA bloc's silence

    The alliance is mum after kicking and punching women power. The CM's associate assaulted a woman MP of his own party in CM's presence but instead of taking action on this, the entire INDI Alliance, including the AAP, is maintaining deafening silence: Anurag Thakur

    May 18, 2024 8:03 AM IST

    AAP tampering with CCTV: Swati Maliwal

    “I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house,” the ex-DCW chief posted last night on X (formerly Twitter) hours after the AAP accused her of “conspiring” with the BJP against Kejriwal.

    May 18, 2024 7:53 AM IST

    Kejriwal doing best to save himself, claims BJP

    The basic thing is that Arvind Kejriwal is doing all he can to save himself from investigation. I hope the police investigate all the angles: RP Singh

    May 18, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    Bibhav Kumar's FIR against Swati Maliwal is an ‘afterthought’: BJP

    Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar registered a complaint against Swati Maliwal saying she misbehaved with him and also threatened him. This is an afterthought. Swati Maliwal had already registered her complaint and an FIR had been filed. Her medical checkup was also done. Bibhav Kumar's complaint is to change the dimension of the investigation: RP Singh, BJP spokesperson

