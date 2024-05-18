Swati Maliwal case LIVE Updates: FIR by Arvind Kejriwal's PA an attempt to ‘mislead’, claims BJP

New Delhi, India - May 17, 2024: AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after investigation of alleged assault case in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Swati Maliwal case LIVE Updates: Battle lines are drawn between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, after the party on Friday accused her of “conspiring” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose private secretary Bibhav Kumar is accused of assaulting the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief....Read More

The AAP's charge against Maliwal came after the party, on Tuesday, a day after the Monday incident, admitted that Bibhav had “misbehaved” with her at the CM's official residence.

On Friday, after a video went viral on social media showing Maliwal arguing with security persons inside the chief minister's residence, the AAP held a press conference, and claimed that the said clip is a proof that the ex-DCW head is “lying.”

Hitting back, Maliwal, without naming Kejriwal, called him a “political hitman” and assured that truth will come out despite his efforts to “suppress” it.

Maliwal's FIR against Bibhav, who was last seen with Kejriwal in Lucknow on Thursday, details her serious injuries, while, in a counter-FIR, he accused the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian of “barging” inside the CM's house, and "abusing" the staff.