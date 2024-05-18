Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar arrested in Swati Maliwal assault case

The Delhi Police has arrested Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal inside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the national capital. Bibhav Kumar. (File)

Swati Maliwal has accused Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, of repeatedly slapping her and kicking her in the stomach and pelvic area. The Delhi Police has booked Kumar under stringent sections of the IPC.

The Aam Aadmi Party is firmly standing behind Kumar, claiming Swati Maliwal wanted to target Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP.

On Saturday, Delhi minister Atishi claimed the BJP made Swati Maliwal file the FIR using an old ACB case as leverage.

"Anti Corruption Bureau of the BJP has filed a case against Swati Maliwal regarding the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in DCW. A chargesheet has been filed and the time of conviction is coming, we believe that Swati Maliwal is being included in the conspiracy by using this case. How the entire machinery of BJP, from MHA to Delhi Police is working, was seen yesterday in Tis Hazari Court," Atishi claimed in a press conference.

Bibhav Kumar has also filed a police complaint against Swati Maliwal saying the latter had abused him with the intent of assault.

"Yesterday, the whole day the court kept asking for a copy of the FIR from the police on the demand of Bibhav Kumar, but the copy was not given. The court had given time till this morning. Today Delhi Police has replied that the FIR is sensitive so it cannot be submitted to the court and cannot be given to the accused. This FIR has been sent to all the media houses by the BJP but BJP's police are saying that we can't give it to the accused," he added.

Bibhav Kumar's lawyer, Karan Sharma, told ANI that the latter will cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed AAP for the alleged assault.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said misconduct and disinformation has become the "standard operating procedure" of the Kejriwal-led party.

" From corruption to misconduct to disinformation, standard operating procedure of Aam Aadmi Party, it has become their idea and etiquette to indulge in this kind of modus operandi...in modern time, not just 'cheerharan' happened with 'Draupadi' but also character assassination...this incident happened with Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on 13th May...at first, they (AAP) remained silent, then after that a little bit acceptance (about the incident) was done by them, after that brazen defence of the accused was done," he added.

With inputs from ANI, PTI