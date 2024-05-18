Arvind Kejriwal announces 'jail bharo' after Bibhav Kumar's arrest: ‘Whoever you want…’

Amid the raging controversy over his former secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting his party MP Swati Maliwal inside his residence, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a 'jail bharo' programme by the AAP leaders to be held on Sunday at BJP headquarters at around 12 noon. The chief minister said all leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party will go to the BJP headquarters at 12 noon and ask for arrest. Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Jail bharo' programme by AAP leaders tomorrow(PTI)

Addressing a press conference hours after Bibhav Kumar's arrest in the Swati Maliwal case, Kejriwal said, "It is now clear that these people are after the Aam Aadmi Party. They put Sanjay Singh in jail. Today they arrested my PA. Raghav Chadha has returned from London; some are saying they will arrest Raghav Chadha too. Then there are Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj too," Kejriwal said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Swati Maliwal case: No relief for Bibhav Kumar, court junks bail plea

"I was thinking why they want to arrest us. What did we do wrong? Our crime was that we developed government schools, government hospitals. They are not being able to do this. We made electricity available 24x7. They can't do this," Kejriwal said.

Raghav Chadha returns from UK after eye surgery, reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence

With folded hands, the Delhi CM said, "Pradhan Mantri ji, stop this jail-jail game. Tomorrow at 12 noon, I will be coming to the BJP headquarters with all my leaders -- MLAs, MPs. Arrest whoever you want. Put us in jail together. You think you can crush the Aam Aadmi Party by putting us in jail? Aam Aadmi Party is an idea. The more you arrest us, the more this idea spreads."

Raghav Chadha back in Delhi after eye operation

Raghav Chadha went to the UK in the first week of March. On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. On April 10, Kejriwal got interim bail till June 1 only for election campaigning. On Saturday (May 18), Raghav Chadha was spotted in Delhi with black glasses -- on his way to visit Kejriwal.