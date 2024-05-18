Raghav Chadha returns from UK after eye surgery, reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday made his first appearance in months as he arrived at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in the national capital. A video posted by news agency ANI showed Chadha arriving in a car at the CM's residence. Raghav Chadha (PTI)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chadha, a close aide of Kejriwal who handled important departments in the party, had undergone emergency eye surgery—vitrectomy—earlier this month in the United Kingdom. Several questions were also raised over his absence amid a series of setbacks, including Kejriwal's arrest, but the party had said that the AAP MP would join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he felt better.

Issuing a statement on May 2, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said, “Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious, and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will return to India and join us in the election campaigning.”

While Chadha's physical presence was missing amid several setbacks for the Kejriwal-led party, he remained active on social media from time to time to support and lead the party’s attacks on political rivals.

On May 10 when the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in the excise policy case, Chadha wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that the “eyes of every citizen of the country are moist with happiness, their brother, their son Arvind Kejriwal is about to come out of jail.”

“The jail locks will be broken this evening, and Kejriwal will be released. Heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Supreme Court for protecting democracy. Long live the revolution, long live Arvind Kejriwal,” the AAP MP said.